Mayo SFC: quarter-final pairings confirmed 02 October 2017





The Castlebar Mitchels players celebrate after retaining the Mayo SFC title.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. The Castlebar Mitchels players celebrate after retaining the Mayo SFC title.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

The Mayo SFC quarter-final draw has thrown up a repeat of last year's county final.

Holders Castlebar Mitchels and Knockmore will meet next weekend, with the other quarter-final pairings being Garrymore v Ballina Stephenites, Breaffy v Claremorris and Ballintubber v Hollymount-Carramore.

Castlebar qualified for the last eight, despite suffering a 3-8 to 1-10 Group 4 defeat to Ballina. Evan Regan, Ciaran Treacy and Luke Doherty were the Ballina goal-scorers. Crossmolina beat Ballinrobe 2-13 to 1-10 in the same section, but both clubs bowed out.

Knockmore and Garrymore qualified from Group 1 following their respective wins over Westport and Charlestown. Knockmore defeated reigning All-Ireland intermediate champions Westport by 2-11 to 1-9, with Garrymore accounting for Tom Parsons' Charlestown on a 1-17 to 2-16 scoreline.

Aidan O'Shea's Breaffy romped to a 6-14 to 1-9 victory over Andy Moran's Ballaghaderreen in Group 2, while Hollymount-Carramore defeated Davitts by 2-11 to 1-10 in the same section.

Ballintubber and Claremorris progress from Group 3, despite Claremorris' 1-8 to 0-16 loss to Cillian O'Connor and co on Saturday. Kiltane edged out Aghamore by 2-10 to 0-15 in the other game.