Kilkenny: semi-final draw on hold after weekend of draws 02 October 2017





O'Loughlin Gaels captain Brian Hogan lifts the Kilkenny SHC silverware.

©INPHO/James Crombie. O'Loughlin Gaels captain Brian Hogan lifts the Kilkenny SHC silverware.

The Kilkenny SHC semi-final draw has been postponed from tonight until next Monday after three of the four quarter-finals ended in draws.

The Ballyhale Shamrocks v Clara, Dicksboro v Mullinavat and Carrickshock v James Stephens ties all finished level at the weekend, with holders O'Loughlin Gaels the only team to progress to the last four following a 1-19 to 0-13 victory over Erin's Own on Saturday.

In yesterday's games, Dicksboro came from behind to draw 2-14 to 1-17 with Mullinavat in Callan, while Carrickshock and James Stephens (2-19 each) couldn't be separated either in Thomastown.

The 'Vat led Dicksboro by 1-11 to 1-4 at half-time and were still four points up before a Cillian Buckley goal and a late Shane Stapleton free earned a replay for the city side.

Meanwhile, David Walton's injury-time free saved James Stephens' bacon in the other quarter-final.

The three quarter-final replays will be played next weekend.