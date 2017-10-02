Kildare SFC: Celbridge and Moorefield for final 02 October 2017





©INPHO/Oisin Keniry. Kildare's Paddy Brophy scores a goal past Stephen Cluxton of Dublin.©INPHO/Oisin Keniry.

Celbridge and Moorefield will contest this year's Kildare SFC final following their respective semi-final wins over Johnstownbridge and Athy in Newbridge.

Paul Cribbin and Cathal McNally were among the scorers as Johnstownbridge led Celbridge by a point, 0-6 to 0-5, at half-time. But seven unanswered points, including two each from Paddy Brophy, Tony Archbold and David Hughes, put Celbridge in control before Luke Flynn converted an injury-time penalty for the 'Bridge to leave the final score 0-14 to 1-8.

Five points each from Adam Tyrrell and Eanna O'Connor helped Moorefield to a 3-13 to 0-14 victory over Athy in the other last-four tie.

The Newbridge outfit were never headed after Eddie Heavey and Niall Hurley-Lynch struck early goals to give them a 2-3 to 0-1 lead after just nine minutes. Six Liam McGovern points left Athy trailing by three, 0-10 to 2-7, at the break, but the game was put beyond them when Hurley-Lynch raised his second green flag with 11 minutes remaining.