Carlow SHC: Rangers dethrone St. Mullin's 02 October 2017





Mount Leinster Rangers' Paul Coady and Denis Murphy celebrate.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Mount Leinster Rangers' Paul Coady and Denis Murphy celebrate.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Mount Leinster Rangers are back in the Carlow SHC final after ending St. Mullin's three-year reign in yesterday's semi-final at Netwatch Cullen Park.

The sides had been level nine times before a trio of late points from Denis Murphy (free), Chris Nolan and substitute Derek Byrne gave Rangers a 1-18 to 1-15 win. Marty Kavanagh scored 1-10 for St. Mullin's, but still finished on the losing side. The Rangers goal was scored by goalkeeper Frank Foley in the fifth minute.

Rangers' opponents in the final on October 15 will be Naomh Eoin who were 2-13 to 2-11 winners over Ballinkillen. Ross Smithers' 10th minute goal helped the Myshall men to a 1-9 to 1-6 interval lead, but Ballinkillen fought back to level before Conor Foley's injury-time goal decided it.