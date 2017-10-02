Brawl mars Armagh SFC semi-final

02 October 2017

Ugly scenes at the end of the Armagh SFC semi-final between Maghery and Crossmaglen at the Athletic Grounds.

Armagh's CCC is expected to launch an investigation into the ugly scenes that marred the end of Saturday night's Armagh SFC semi-final between Maghery and Crossmaglen.

Up to 20 supporters and players were involved in the brawl which broke out on the terrace side of the Athletic Grounds after Maghery's 2-13 to 0-16 victory. It's believed a number of those involved in the skirmish were trying to act as peace-makers.

Peace was eventually restored following an appeal through the PA system for spectators to leave the pitch.




