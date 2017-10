GAA tweets of the week 02 October 2017





Twomilehouse footballer Adam Burke with Joe Brolly, Marty Morrissey, Tomás Ó Sé, Davy Fitzgerald, Johnny Doyle and Michael Duignan. Twomilehouse footballer Adam Burke with Joe Brolly, Marty Morrissey, Tomás Ó Sé, Davy Fitzgerald, Johnny Doyle and Michael Duignan.

The inter-county season may be over but there was plenty of action on and off the field this past weekend...

Have to hand it to @Kerry_Official for cuteness - kicked ball over endline from kick out -got rule changed #SpecialCongress so, no repeat ! — Sean Kelly MEP (@SeanKellyMEP) October 2, 2017

A pleasure to be part of a great Gaa night in Kildare for one of the most resilient and brave young fellas I've ever met @runforadamburke pic.twitter.com/JxVbZgDpCp — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) October 1, 2017

Absolutely superb night with Adam & his family last night @TwoMileHouseGAA. Brave & inspirational young man backed by a wonderful community. pic.twitter.com/1cR7WSHLtR — Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) October 1, 2017

Last year I was lucky enough to meet Adam Burke in Beaumont hospital during his recovery from a… https://t.co/dZfcDdC3p5 — Brian Fenton (@BrianFenton08) September 30, 2017

It doesn't get anymore emotional than this - Adam Burke runs across the line with his team - 14 months after his stroke. #thedreamisalive pic.twitter.com/m8MZ7umb4M — Maureen Catterson (@MoCatterson) September 30, 2017

Liam Griffin on Sunday Sport speaking really well on a very important topic. Club players very frustrated — Jack McCaffrey (@jackmcc93) October 1, 2017

Six in a row. 16 time county champions. What a team. #UTM

— Kilcoo GAC (@KilcooGAC) October 1, 2017

Senior Hurling Championship Final Result: Kilcormac/Killoughey 2-16 @strynaghs 1-16. WE ARE COUNTY CHAMPIONS!!!!! — Kilcormac Killoughey (@KK_GAA) October 1, 2017

6 in a row is some going....@Jerome_J14 to take kilcoo from ulster finalists to ulster champs.... — Aidan Carr (@AC_0404) October 1, 2017

What it's all about pic.twitter.com/fNF0M57Mq2 — Paddy Cunningham (@paddyc13) October 1, 2017

Very poor from that not one update today from @OfficialLDGAA today from the County Hurling Final. Will it be the same for the football?? — Trevor Clendenning (@Tclendenning) October 1, 2017

2 wonder goals by Mannion and Carroll, outrageous passing from Connolly , to a wonder score from MacNiallais, thank you @eirSport #club — Emlyn Mulligan (@emlynmulligan) October 1, 2017

And good luck to @NaomhConaillGAA in the final. Should be a big one. — Eamon Mc Gee (@EamonMcGee) September 30, 2017

Beaten by the chairman of the Co Board in a 3 mile run #devastation pic.twitter.com/uv0g7Ofm3N — Eoin Liston (@EoinListon) September 30, 2017

Thank you to all my friends & family @CastleknockGAA for all their support throughout the year, always there for me pic.twitter.com/rkQymmMPS0 — Ciarán Kilkenny (@CKKilkenny93) September 29, 2017

HT: Naomh Conaill 0-05| 1-08 Gaoth Dobhair. Odhrán Mac Niallais is on his game tonight. What a score! #DonegalGAA #ClubChampionships pic.twitter.com/1b5ktrc8M9 — eirSport (@eirSport) September 30, 2017