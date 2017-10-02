Antrim SFC: Lamh Dhearg awaits final opponents 02 October 2017





Lamh Dhearg must wait to see who their opponents in the Antrim SFC final will be after yesterday's semi-final between Cargin and St. John's ended in a draw.

Cargin's quest for a three-in-a-row of titles almost came unstuck in an ill-tempered semi-final at Hannahstown. An upset looked to be on the cards when St. John's led by 0-11 to 0-5, but the introduction of veteran defender Tony Scullion provided the impetus for a Cargin fightback which culminated in them rescuing a 0-11 apiece draw thanks to two late Tomas McCann frees.

In the other semi-final in Glenavy on Saturday, Paddy Cunningham shot 1-7 as Lamh Dhearg accounted for Creggan on a 1-13 to 1-9 scoreline.

The former Antrim captain was in unerring form from placed balls as he helped his side to a 1-6 to 1-3 interval lead after Kevin Small had netted for Kickhams inside the first minute. Conor Murray's also contributed 0-3 to the winners' tally.