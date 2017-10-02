Louth club returns to action for first time since passing of teammate Benny 02 October 2017





Naomh Mairtin players are given a guard of honour by the Dundalk Gaels players following their side's Louth SFC semi-final clash at the Grove. Naomh Mairtin players are given a guard of honour by the Dundalk Gaels players following their side's Louth SFC semi-final clash at the Grove.

Louth club Naomh Mairtin returned to action on Sunday for the first time since the passing of teammate Brendan ‘Benny’ Reilly.

The Monasterboice side lined out in yesterday's county SFC semi-final against Dundalk Gaels just two weeks after the tragic death of Benny.

It what proved to be an emotional day at the Grove, a minute's silence in honour of the former Louth defender was observed before throw-in.

The grief-stricken Mairtins' players were determined to honour Benny's memory by reaching the Joe Ward Cup decider, however, it was never going to be easy for them and despite a brave effort in the closing stages, they fell just short, on a 0-15 to 1-11 scoreline.

Afterwards, the Mairtins players were given a guard of honour by the Gaels players, a brilliant gesture that summed up just how Benny's loss has affected the whole GAA community.