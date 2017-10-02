Tyrone SFC: Omagh and Errigal in first final meeting 02 October 2017





©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Omagh St. Enda's Ronan O'Neill.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Omagh St. Enda's and Errigal Ciaran will meet in the Tyrone SFC final for the first time in two weeks' time following their respective semi-final wins over Trillick and Pomeroy yesterday.

The clubs have won several O'Neill Cups down the years, but have never crossed paths in the final. 2014 winners Omagh came from six points down to edge out 2015 champions Trillick by 1-11 to 1-10 in Pomeroy. A Richie Donnelly goal helped Trillick to a 1-9 to 0-6 lead after 38 minutes, but Omagh hit back with a goal from Ronan O'Neill and went on to win thanks to Joe McMahon's 56th minute '45.

In the other semi-final at Carrickmore, Niall Kelly's late goal handed Errigal Ciaran a dramatic 1-12 to 0-11 victory over last year's intermediate champions Pomeroy. Playing their second game in five days (they beat Clonoe after a replay on Tuesday night), Pomeroy led by 0-10 to 0-8 entering the final 10 minutes, but couldn't close out the game as Pascal Canavan's men struck late to reach their first final in five years.