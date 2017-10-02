Derrygonnelly boss sets sights on Ulster glory 02 October 2017





Derrygonnelly manager Martin Greene has vowed to give the Ulster club SFC a "good rattle" after the Harps completed a three-in-a-row of Fermanagh successes at Devenish's expense.

Slaughtneil beat them in the last two years, and Greene is determined to put that right this year. They play host to the Armagh champions (Maghery or Armagh Harps) in the first round in four weeks' time.

“We were very disappointed with the last two years in Ulster," he admitted to the Irish News.

"Last year we had learned a bit tactically, we were a bit naive the first year and went gung-ho for it. But as a club we want to go and win an Ulster championship. We believe we have the players here and the squad as good as anything in Ulster and we will be going out to give it a good rattle.”