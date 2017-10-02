'This is our time' 02 October 2017





Kilcoo manager Paul McIver.

Paul McIver says it's a great time to be involved with Kilcoo after they equalled Burren's record six-in-a-row of Down SFC titles yesterday.

The Magpies beat Burren by 0-13 to 0-11 in Newry to win their 16th title in all, and manager McIver reflected in the Irish News: “We are just lucky we are in that time when we are being successful.

“Burren had their time, Clonduff had their time, this is our time at the minute.”

McIver, who had overseen Kilcoo's last three county title triumphs, added: “The boys work extremely hard in training every single night.

“The resources are there the last five or six years and they have got serious fitness levels. “We knew if we could weather the first 15 minutes, we had talked about it, then we knew we would have to hang in there to do enough to get over the line and that's what we did.

“It's like every championship match: you have to dig deep. No matter first round, second round…

“We have come through some absolutely massive battles, from Jimmy McClean's wonder point in the first round against Clonduff in extra-time, to today.

“We knew that for six years, Burren have been hurting, big time.

“We have been hearing about all these great teams of the past in Burren and we just knew that if we could use that energy and let it zap away at it for the first 10 or 15 minutes that we would come through it in the end and that's the way it turned out.”