Laois SFC: Portlaoise and Ballylinan to cross swords 01 October 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Portlaoise manager Malachy McNulty.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Portlaoise will contest their 11th Laois SFC final in-a-row against Ballylinan in two weeks time.

Malachy McNulty's men accounted for Graiguecullen on a scoreline of 1-12 to 0-8 at O'Moore Park today.

Conor Dunphy's first-half goal boosted them into a 1-9 to 0-2 interval lead and they could afford to concede six points without reply during the third quarter.

Ballylinan, meanwhile, qualified for their first final in 30 years courtesy of a 4-10 to 3-8 semi-final win over Portarlington.

Gary Walsh, Andy McEvoy, Cathal Dunne and Jamie Farrell netted the goals for the Paul Julian coached side which trailed by 2-5 to 3-5 at the halfway stage.