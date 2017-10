Roscommon SFC: St Brigid's and Roscommon Gaels advance 01 October 2017





St Brigid's manager Frankie Dolan.

St Brigid's will take on Roscommon Gaels in this year's Roscommon SFC final.

Frankie Dolan's side edged out Western Gaels by 2-6 to 0-10 thanks to goals from Padraig Kelly and Brian Stack.

Roscommon Gaels, meanwhile, enjoyed a 0-16 to 0-10 penultimate stage victory over Boyle.