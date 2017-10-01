Cork SFC: Barrs and Nemo set up final date
Former Kerry great Tomas O'Se in the Nemo Rangers colours
St Finbarr's and Nemo Rangers will go head-to-head to decide who will be crowned Cork senior football champions for 2017.
The Barrs sent reigning champions Carbery Rangers packing on a scoreline of 3-14 to 0-14 at Pairc Ui Rinn today.
Goals from Robert O'Mahony (2) and Colm Keane proved decisive while Stephen Sherlock shot 0-9 for the winners.
Meanwhile, it was all to easy for Nemo Rangers as they coasted to a 5-13 to 0-12 victory over Duhallow.
Luke Connolly bagged 3-3 for Nemo while Kerry great Tomas O Se also got in on the scoring act with a point.