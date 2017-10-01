Gavin: people's opinions are their opinions 01 October 2017





Dublin manager Jim Gavin.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin manager Jim Gavin.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Dublin manager Jim Gavin has broken his silence on the criticism that has come their way in the two weeks since they claimed their third All-Ireland SFC in-a-row.

Journalist Paul Kimmage and soccer pundit Eamon Dunphy have, for example, both publicly aired grievances with aspects of the Sky Blues' reaction to their dominance of the gaelic football landscape and independent.ie reports that Gavin touched on the subject when he was speaking at the Clondalkin Business, Sports and Community Expo yesterday.

“People's opinions are their opinions and the one that really counts for us is the opinions of our clubmates and we're just happy to share the player's' success with them,” he outlined.

“I've been in Brussels and Frankfurt the last few days with work and what's important to us is the people that mean a lot to us and that's our family, our friends, our clubs and the community.

“We're just so honoured to represent the county.”