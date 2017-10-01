Louth legend Jimmy McDonnell passes away 01 October 2017



Louth GAA are mourning the passing of 1957 All-Ireland winning hero Jimmy McDonnell at the age of 90.

Jimmy from Grange Road, Allardstown, Knockbridge passed away peacefully yesterday in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

His place in Wee County GAA folklore is secure as he came out of retirement to play a starring role in the '57 campaign which culminated with a 1-9 to 1-7 final victory over Cork.

Having already won provincial medals in 1950 and '51, Jimmy lined out at full-forward as the Dermot O'Brien captained side captured the county's third All-Ireland SFC success 60 years ago.

He scored 3-3 and 2-2 respectively in that year's Leinster semi-final and final wins over Kildare and Dublin.

On the club front, he added a JFC medal to his collection with the Darver Volunteers in '56.

Jimmy, who was predeceased by his daughter Thérèse, will be sadly missed by his wife May and children Bríd, Lizzy, Jim, Mary, Jody, Anne, Ollie and extended family.

Funeral arrangements:

Jimmy will repose in his residence from 10:30am today. House private on Monday morning. Removal on Monday morning to St. Michael's Church, Darver, arriving for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Darver Cemetery.