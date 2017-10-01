Jamesie welcomes competition changes 01 October 2017





Jamesie O'Connor.

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan. Jamesie O'Connor.©INPHO/Dan Sheridan.

The traditionally strong hurling counties were opposed to the new hurling championship structure but Jamesie O'Connor is excited by the expectation of more 'competitive' matches.

“Anything that increases the number of competitive matches – and I stress 'competitive' – has to be welcomed,” the 1997 Hurler of the Year writes in today's Sunday Independent, “and the likes of Waterford and Galway will now get their quota of home games, something Galway in particular have been crying out for.

“The only drawback I see is that under the new system, the early stages of the club championship, which are often played at the end of April or in early May, could come under threat especially with the desire to bring the calendar forward and get the All-Irelands over by the end of August.

“Cork's alternative, mirroring the football Super 8s, would have left that time available earlier but also meant a hectic fixture schedule later in the season, especially for the bigger counties competing in the dual codes.

“Kilkenny's proposal to wait a year and see how things pan out before making any move seems to have been trumped by the appetite for change and desire to start moving things forward.”