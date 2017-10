One change for Royals 01 October 2017





There is one change to the Meath team ahead of their All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie final replay with Cork.

Fia O'Brien will come in at corner forward to replace Caroline Quinn.

Meath: Emily Mangan; Emma Coffey, Claire Coffey, Ellen Burke; Aine Keogh, Aoife Maguire, Louise Donoghue; Cheyenne O’Brien, Megan Thynne; Amy Gaffney, Kristina Troy, Aoife Minogue; Fia O'Brien, Jane Dolan, Sinead Hackett.