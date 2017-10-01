"Dublin will innovate yet again to make their kick-outs interesting" 01 October 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton.©INPHO/James Crombie.

The GAA's Standing Rules Committee Chairman Jarlath Burns has explained the rationale behind the introduction of the new kick-out rule in gaelic football.

A massive 82% of the delegates voted in favour of the motion at yesterday's Special Congress which means that, from next year on, kick-outs will have to travel beyond the 20 metre line.

“In 2010, we changed the rule that all kick-outs are taken on the 13m line,” Burns explained to Newstalk's Off The Ball.

“As a result of that, there is significant space to the left and behind. That was happening quite a bit in games, it was an emerging trend. It's just a very low-risk kick-out; you kick it to the left and then you're slowly building methodically the whole way and it's not a very good spectacle, it's not the positive, aggressive game that we want it to be.

“Really what we're trying to do is make it slightly discouraging for a goalkeeper and slightly more of a risk to take a short kick-out in case it doesn't reach the 20m line and to encourage him to go long.”

Dublin 'keeper Stephen Cluxton has perfected the art of the short kick-out and the county's delegate Michael Seavers argued against the motion but Burns added: “Incredible credit is deserved by Stephen Cluxton for the way he has revolutionised the game from the kick-out. We have absolutely no desire to change that.

“We have great respect and admiration for Stephen Cluxton. Dublin will innovate yet again to make their kick-outs interesting and make them relevant.

“At the end of the day, every team wants to maintain possession from the kick-out. This motion doesn't seek to change it, we just want to make the short kick-out slightly longer.”