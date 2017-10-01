Watch: Jackies show off the Brendan Martin Cup on The Ray Darcy Show 01 October 2017





Dublin captain Sinead Aherne lifts the Brendan Martin Cup.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Dublin captain Sinead Aherne lifts the Brendan Martin Cup.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Dublin ladies' All-Ireland winning exploits in front of a record 46,268 attendance was marked on RTE's The Ray Darcy Show last night.



The Jackies put the disappointment of recent final defeats behind them when recording a 4-11 to 0-10 victory over Mayo at Croke Park last Sunday.



Led by the Artane Band, captain Sinead Aherne, 'Player of the Match' Noelle Healy, two goal imact sub Sarah McCaffrey and team-mates paraded the Brendan Martin Cup into the studio.



Later in the segment, three-in-a-row Sam Maguire Cup winners Dean Rock and Paul Flynn joined their partners Niamh McEvoy and Fiona Hudson on the show.



Rock's last gasp All-Ireland winning free kick was relived much to the delight of the Sky Blue supporters in the audience.

One topic of conversation that raised eyebrows was the fact that the ladies footballers will have to embark on a range of fundraising activities to meet the cost of a team holiday whereas their male counterparts automatically get an all expenses paid trip abroad courtesy of the GAA's All-Ireland final grant.