Duignan backs new hurling format 01 October 2017





Michael Duignan has given the thumbs up to the new hurling championship format which received the green light at yesterday's Special Congress.

From next year, the Munster and Leinster provincial championships will be played on a five team round-robin basis and the Offaly All-Ireland winner believes it's a development that's going to benefit the small ball code in the future.

“I'm excited about it,” he told RTE Radio 1's Saturday Sport.

“I'd love to be part of this as a player, where you're playing big championship matches at home in front of your own supporters with two home matches and two away matches.

“When you're playing and training as much as you are as county player, you want matches.

“If we didn't have this new system, the Super 8 football would have taken over. It would have left massive gaps in the hurling summer.

“Now, we have a lot of high profile matches. It's good.”