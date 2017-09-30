Kilkenny SHC: O'Loughlin's win as Ryan saves Clara 30 September 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. O'Loughlin Gaels' Mark Bergin celebrates.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Holders O'Loughlin Gaels have booked their place in the last four of Kilkenny SHC following a 1-18 to 0-13 win over Erin's Own at Nowlan Park.

Mark Bergin top-scored with 0-11, while former county star Martin Comerford posted 0-2 in a comfortable win.

The other quarter-final between Ballyhale Shamrocks and Clara was a much livelier affair. TJ Reid shot 0-10 for Ballyhale, but Liam Ryan's 57th minute point tied up the scoring at 2-14 each. Michael Fennelly could have won it at the death for Shamrocks, but his shot drifted wide.

Goals from Fennelly and Ronan Corcoran had helped Shamrocks to a 2-2 to 0-0 lead inside six minutes and they were still eight points to the good, 2-9 to 0-7, at the interval.

But a brace of goals from sub John Murphy brought Clara back into it after the restart as they earned a second bite at the cherry.