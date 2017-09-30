The Dublin SFC semi-final pairings are now known

30 September 2017

St Vincent's Tomas Quinn with Evan Comerford of Ballymun Kickhams.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

The draw for the Dublin SFC semi-finals was made after this evening's quarter-final double-header at Parnell Park.

Ballymun Kickhams' reward for their 1-19 to 1-7 victory over St. Brigid's is a meeting with Kilmacud Crokes in a repeat of the 2012 final, while St. Jude's - who defeated Cuala by 0-16 to 1-6 in the opening game - will take on champions St. Vincent's.

Both semi-finals will be played on Saturday, October 14.

 




