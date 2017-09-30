Watch: brave Adam completes 5k run 14 months after suffering stroke

30 September 2017

Adam Burke.

There were emotional scenes at a Kildare GAA club this afternoon when a young stroke survivor led his team-mates across the finish line of a 5k run to raise money for his medical treatment.

Twenty-one-year-old Adam Burke suffered a stroke while playing for Two Mile House on July 20 last year. Despite doctors only giving him a 20 per cent chance of surviving, he has defied the odds as he continues on the road to a full recovery.

 




