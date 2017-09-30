Armagh SFC: Cross' crash out at the hands of champions 30 September 2017





Maghery players celebrate after winning the Armagh SFC title.

Crossmaglen have exited the Armagh SFC at the semi-final stage for the second year in succession following a 2-13 to 0-16 defeat to champions Maghery at the Athletic Grounds this evening.

Early goals from Ronan Lappin and Stephen Cusack helped Maghery to their second championship victory over the six-time All-Ireland champions in just over a month. They led by 2-7 to 0-9 at half-time and Paul Forker's late point made sure of the win after Oisin O'Neill's free had reduced the deficit to just two points.

It's the first time since 1994/95 that Cross' have failed to qualify for consecutive county finals. Instead, Maghery will defend their crown against Armagh Harps - who overcame Ballymacnab last night - in the decider on October 15.