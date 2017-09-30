Dublin SFC: Jude's and Ballymun reach semi-finals 30 September 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. St. Judes' Declan Donnelly with a close effort kicking the ball past Luke Kelly of Cuala.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

St Jude’s and Ballymun Kickhams advanced to the semi-finals of the Dublin SFC after their respective wins over Cuala and St Brigid’s in Parnell Park this evening.

Cork star Niall Coakley and Declan Donnelly combined for 0-11 as St. Jude's eased to a 0-16 to 1-6 victory over Cuala to reach the last four for the second year in succession. Kevin McManamon also posted 0-2 for the Templeogue outfit, while fellow All-Ireland winner Con O'Callaghan scored 0-3 for the losers and had a late goal disallowed.

Cuala lost Mark Schutte to injury in the 16th minute as they went into the break trailing by 0-4 to 0-9. St. Jude's full back Paul Cunningham scored an own point at the start of the second half before O'Callaghan set up Dara Spillane for a goal, which left Cuala trailing by just two points, 1-5 to 0-10.

But they wouldn't score again for 27 minutes as Declan Donnelly pointed Jude's to an easy win.

In this evening's other quarter-final, a star-studded Ballymun Kickhams recovered from a sluggish start to beat northside rivals St. Brigid's by 1-17 to 1-9. Dean Rock, who scored the winning free in the recent All-Ireland final, maintained his impressive scoring form by posting 0-9, while Paddy Small, brother of centre back John, helped himself to 1-6.

A Philip Ryan goal helped St. Brigid's to a 1-3 to 0-0 lead after just seven minutes, but Ballymun battled back with Small's goal on the stroke of half-time leaving them just a point adrift, 1-6 to 1-7.

And they never looked back when four unanswered points after the restart, including two from Rock, put them on the road to victory.