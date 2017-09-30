Westmeath SFC: Connellan's return can't save Athlone 30 September 2017





Westmeath's Ray Connellan.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Westmeath's Ray Connellan.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Aussie Rules recruit Ray Connellan returned to his GAA roots with Athlone this afternoon, but couldn't save them from a Westmeath SFC quarter-final replay defeat to The Downs.

The St. Kilda man is home from Australia for their off-season and was a late addition to the Shannonsiders' attack for the TEG Cusack Park clash. However, despite scoring two points, his comeback ended in a 0-12 to 1-10 loss, with the winning goal coming from Joe Moran with four minutes of normal time remaining.

The sides were level on 0-5 apiece at half-time before Athlone - for whom Ray's older brother John top-scored with 0-6 - twice opened up two-point leads. But some good scores from Luke Loughlin and Luke Folan kept The Downs in touch before the impressive Moran goaled late on as they progressed to a last-four meeting with Tyrrellspass on October 15.

Interestingly, former Kilmacud Crokes and Dublin star Darren Magee made a late substitute appearance for Athlone.