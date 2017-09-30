Herity reappointed Dublin camogie boss

30 September 2017

Dublin manager David Herity talks to his players.
©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Former Kilkenny goalkeeper David Herity will continue as Dublin senior camogie manager in 2018.

It was confirmed this afternoon that the five-time All-Ireland winning 'keeper will remain at the helm after a very successful first season which saw Dublin reach their first All-Ireland semi-final since 1990.

They shocked Wexford in the quarter-final before losing to Ann Downey's Kilkenny in the last four. Herity's backroom team will be announced in due course.




