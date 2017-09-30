Special Congress roundup 30 September 2017





GAA President Aogan O Fearghail with former president Liam O'Neill.

A number of motions were passed at today's Special Congress aimed at making more room for club activity in the GAA calendar.

Inter-county games after the conclusion of the Allianz Leagues can only take place on a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, while inter-county players will be expected to play for their clubs within 10 days of the championship (was previously 13 days). This is 17 days (from 20) ahead of an All-Ireland final.

Should a qualifier, knock-out game in the league or provincial club championship match end in a draw after extra-time, that two additional periods of extra-time of five minutes each shall be played and if still level after the additional extra-time the result will be determined by a free-taking competition, the rules for which will be determined by the Central Council.

In replayed provincial finals, if the teams are still level after extra-time, two further periods of five minutes will be played.

