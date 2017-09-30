Ulster team accepted into Leinster minor championship 30 September 2017





Action from the 2017 All-Ireland MHC quarter-final clash between Antrim and Dublin at Pairc Esler, Newry.

Special Congress has voted overwhelmingly in favour of allowing an Ulster team to compete in the Leinster minor hurling championship from next year onwards.

Motion 12 was passed with 90 per cent of delegates supporting it, which means any suitable Ulster team will be allowed to take part in next year's Leinster U17 championship. The winners of Leinster and Munster qualify for the All-Ireland semi-finals, while the runners-up in both provinces and Galway compete in a round-robin All-Ireland series, with the top two teams advancing to the All-Ireland semi-finals.