Galway and Ulster teams to join Leinster U21 hurling championship
30 September 2017
Galway's Jack Canning celebrates after scoring a goal.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.
It was a good day for Galway at Special Congress in Croke Park as a motion to allow their U21 side participate in the Leinster hurling championship was approved.
72% of delegates voted in favour of the Connacht county joining the eastern provinces' U21 championship along with any Ulster teams while a motion from Offaly for Galway to enter the Munster U21 championship instead was defeated.
More to follow...