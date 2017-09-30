Galway and Ulster teams to join Leinster U21 hurling championship 30 September 2017





Galway's Jack Canning celebrates after scoring a goal.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Galway's Jack Canning celebrates after scoring a goal.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

It was a good day for Galway at Special Congress in Croke Park as a motion to allow their U21 side participate in the Leinster hurling championship was approved.

72% of delegates voted in favour of the Connacht county joining the eastern provinces' U21 championship along with any Ulster teams while a motion from Offaly for Galway to enter the Munster U21 championship instead was defeated.

More to follow...