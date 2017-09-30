Death of Meath All-Ireland winner Jimmy Walsh 30 September 2017





Drumree Meath IFC Champions 1969. Front l-r: Neil O'Riordan, Johnny Lynch, Larry O'Brien, Thomas Carty, Oliver Walsh, Jimmy Walsh, Michael Walsh, Michael Geraghty, Jimmy O'Rourke, Tony Rattigan. Back l-r: Tommy Troy, Tom Murray, John Murphy, Sean Doyle, Tony Walsh, Andy Mahon, Ray Carty, Paddy Burke, Pat Muldowney, Billie Rattigan, Joe Rattigan. Drumree Meath IFC Champions 1969. Front l-r: Neil O'Riordan, Johnny Lynch, Larry O'Brien, Thomas Carty, Oliver Walsh,, Michael Walsh, Michael Geraghty, Jimmy O'Rourke, Tony Rattigan. Back l-r: Tommy Troy, Tom Murray, John Murphy, Sean Doyle, Tony Walsh, Andy Mahon, Ray Carty, Paddy Burke, Pat Muldowney, Billie Rattigan, Joe Rattigan.

The death has taken place of Meath 1967 All-Ireland winning footballer Jimmy Walsh.

Jimmy was a sub on the team that defeated Cork to lift the Sam Maguire 50 years ago. He was among those honoured at a Golden Jubilee celebration dinner in the Knighsbrook Hotel, Trim just a fortnight ago. He is the fifth member of the panel to pass to his eternal reward - Peter Moore, Noel Curran, Paddy Cromwell and Peter Black being the others.

The late Mr Walsh played his club football with Drumree and hurled for Kilmessan.