Cross' making do without Clarke, says Kernan 30 September 2017





Armagh's Jamie Clarke.

©INPHO/Gary Carr. Armagh's Jamie Clarke.©INPHO/Gary Carr.

Aaron Kernan doesn't expect Jamie Clarke to feature for Crossmaglen again this year.

The All Star-nominated Armagh forward hasn't played for the Rangers since they lost to champions Maghery in the early stages of the Armagh SFC just over a month ago. Cross' will be hellbent on avenging that defeat when the sides renew their rivalry at the Athletic Grounds tonight and qualifying for another county final against Armagh Harps, who defeated neighbours Ballymacnab by 1-13 to 0-11 (Conor Coulter scored the only goal late on) in the first of the semi-finals last night.

“We’re just planning to be without him,” former Orchard County star Kernan told the Irish News.

“He hasn’t been involved with us at all since that night. To be fair, he hasn’t really been around a whole pile this last five years, he’s been in and out, and the way we’re looking on it as a squad is that it’s an opportunity for somebody else to stake a claim.

“Since that Maghery defeat, we’ve scored 1-19 and 1-23 in the two games since. There have definitely been signs of progression so we’re happy from that front.

“I don’t see him being back playing with us, and we’ll play away with who we have.”