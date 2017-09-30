Counihan for Wexford? 30 September 2017





Former Cork football manager Conor Counihan.

Conor Counihan has been strongly linked with the vacant Wexford senior football manager's post.

According to the Irish Daily Mirror, the 2010 Cork All-Ireland winning manager has spoken to Wexford officials with a view to replacing Seamus 'Banty' McEnaney, who recently stepped down after just one year in charge. There is speculation that the Counihan, who has been out of inter-county management for four years, could attend tomorrow's Wexford SFC semi-finals at Innovate Wexford Park.

Ironically, Wexford native John Meyler is favourite to take up the Cork hurling reins following Kieran Kingston's surprise resignation last week.