'It's like a bomb hit it' 30 September 2017





Duggan Park, Ballinasloe.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Duggan Park, Ballinasloe.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Members of the Galway county board have been invited to attend the October meeting of Ballinasloe Municipal Council to explain why Duggan Park has been allowed to fall into disrepair.

Floodlighting was installed at the Ballinasloe venue at the cost of around €350,000 a few years ago, but the ground itself hasn't been redeveloped as promised.

Most of the terraced area in Duggan Park has been dug up and the Mayor of Ballinasloe Cllr Aidan Donohue is demanding to know when the intended redevelopment work will commence.

"It's like a bomb hit it," the former Sarsfields hurler lamented.