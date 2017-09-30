Robbie Keane was at the Dublin SFC quarter-finals last night

30 September 2017

Republic of Ireland soccer legend Robbie Keane and his wife Claudine at the Dublin SFC quarter-finals at Parnell Park.
©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Republic of Ireland soccer legend Robbie Keane was an interested spectator at last night's Dublin SFC quarter-final double-header in Parnell Park.

Ireland's record goal-scorer was accompanied by his wife Claudine, whose brother Ronan Palmer lined out for St. Sylvester's in their 0-7 to 0-20 defeat to St. Vincent's. 

Last month, 37-year-old Keane signed for the Calcutta-based Atletico de Kolkata, which is the 11th club of his career. 




Most Read Stories

Robbie Keane was at the Dublin SFC quarter-finals last night

Cross' making do without Clarke, says Kernan

Special Congress votes to restructure All-Ireland SHC

Busy weekend of county final action

Dublin SFC: Vins and Crokes into last four

Counihan for Wexford?


Android app on Google Play