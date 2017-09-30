Dublin SFC: Vins and Crokes into last four 30 September 2017





©INPHO/Bryan Keane. St. Vincent's Diarmuid Connolly with Andrew Cunningham of St. Sylvester's.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

St. Vincent's and Kilmacud Crokes booked their Dublin SFC semi-final places last night following victories over St. Sylvester's and Castleknock respectively.

In the first part of the Parnell Park double-header, Diarmuid Connolly scored 0-2 and also kicked one sublime 60-yard pass which was worth the admission fee alone as St. Vincent's comfortably accounted for St. Sylvester's on a 0-20 to 0-7 scoreline. The holders, who are just 60 minutes away from a fifth successive county final appearance, pulled away in the second quarter to take a 0-12 to 0-4 lead into the interval and were always in control after that.

Mossy Quinn top-scored with 0-8 (0-3 from frees), while Enda Varley and Cormac Diamond also impressed up front.

Meanwhile, a brilliant individual goal from Paul Mannion in the 14th minute helped Kilmacud Crokes edge out last year's runners-up Castleknock by 2-8 to 1-10.

Castleknock's Kevin Kindlon and Andrew McGowan of Kilmacud Crokes. ©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Veteran Pat Burke also netted in the sixth minute, but a palmed goal from James Sherry in the 26th minute meant Castleknock only trailed by a point, 1-4 to 2-2, at the break.

Castleknock restored parity on a couple of occasions in the second half, but four Mannion frees and a fine defensive display by Cian O'Sullivan saw Crokes home.

Parnell Park hosts the second pair of quarter-finals this evening with St. Jude's taking on Cuala at 5pm and St. Brigid's facing Ballymun Kickhams at 6.30pm.