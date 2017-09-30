Busy weekend of county final action
30 September 2017
Derrygonnelly's Ryan Jones.
©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.
Today’s Meath SHC final between Kiltale and Kildalkey in Pairc Tailteann kicks off a busy weekend of county final action.
Five more SHC finals are scheduled for tomorrow, all of which are in Leinster. The Down and Fermanagh SFC finals are also taking place tomorrow, with TG4 showing the intriguing Mourne County decider between six-in-a-row chasing Kilcoo and Burren.
Raharney are aiming for back-to-back Westmeath SHC titles for the first time since 1913-14.
Hurling
Saturday, September 30
Meath SHC final
Kiltale v Kildalkey, Pairc Tailteann, 4.30pm
Sunday, October 1
Kildare SHC final
Ardclough v Naas, Newbridge, 4pm
Longford SHC final
Longford Slashers v Wolfe Tones, Glennon Bros Pearse Park, 3.30pm
Offaly SHC final
Kilcormac/Killoughey v St Rynagh's, O'Connor Park, 3.45pm
Westmeath SHC final
Castletown-Geoghegan v Raharney, TEG Cusack Park, 3.30pm
Wicklow SHC final
Bray Emmets v Glenealy, Aughrim, 3.30pm
Football
Sunday, October 1
Down SFC final
Burren v Kilcoo, Pairc Esler, 3pm
Fermanagh SFC final
Derrygonnelly v Devenish, Brewster Park, 4pm
Join us on Sunday for our Live Match Tracker with minute-by-minute updates from the All-Ireland junior camogie final replay and the seven county finals down for decision.