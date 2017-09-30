Busy weekend of county final action 30 September 2017





Derrygonnelly's Ryan Jones.

Today’s Meath SHC final between Kiltale and Kildalkey in Pairc Tailteann kicks off a busy weekend of county final action.

Five more SHC finals are scheduled for tomorrow, all of which are in Leinster. The Down and Fermanagh SFC finals are also taking place tomorrow, with TG4 showing the intriguing Mourne County decider between six-in-a-row chasing Kilcoo and Burren.

Raharney are aiming for back-to-back Westmeath SHC titles for the first time since 1913-14.

Hurling

Saturday, September 30

Meath SHC final

Kiltale v Kildalkey, Pairc Tailteann, 4.30pm

Sunday, October 1

Kildare SHC final

Ardclough v Naas, Newbridge, 4pm

Longford SHC final

Longford Slashers v Wolfe Tones, Glennon Bros Pearse Park, 3.30pm

Offaly SHC final

Kilcormac/Killoughey v St Rynagh's, O'Connor Park, 3.45pm

Westmeath SHC final

Castletown-Geoghegan v Raharney, TEG Cusack Park, 3.30pm

Wicklow SHC final

Bray Emmets v Glenealy, Aughrim, 3.30pm

Football

Sunday, October 1

Down SFC final

Burren v Kilcoo, Pairc Esler, 3pm

Fermanagh SFC final

Derrygonnelly v Devenish, Brewster Park, 4pm

