Gerry O'Malley memorial to be unveiled in Roscommon 30 September 2017





Those great Connacht Senior Football teams of the late 50's. Front l-r: Jack Mahon, Cathal Flynn, Packy McGarty, Sean Purcell, Willie Casey, Tom Dillon, Jackie Coyle. Back l-r: John Nallen, Mattie McDonagh, Gerry O'Malley, Nace O'Dowd, Gerry Kirwan, Frank Eivers, Mick Greally, Aidan Brady. Those great Connacht Senior Football teams of the late 50's. Front l-r: Jack Mahon, Cathal Flynn, Packy McGarty, Sean Purcell, Willie Casey, Tom Dillon, Jackie Coyle. Back l-r: John Nallen, Mattie McDonagh,, Nace O'Dowd, Gerry Kirwan, Frank Eivers, Mick Greally, Aidan Brady.

A statue of Roscommon GAA legend Gerry O’Malley will be unveiled at a ceremony in his native Brideswell next Saturday, October 7 at 3pm.

The unveiling of the Gerry O’Malley Memorial Statue will be performed by his lifelong friend and RTE GAA commentator Brian Carthy. Following Gerry’s death at the age of 87 in January of last year, a memorial committee was set up to fundraise for the project which has been supported by the GAA, GAA clubs, Roscommon County Council, businesses and the general public.

Described as a ‘colossus’ of Roscommon GAA, O’Malley represented Roscommon and Connacht in both hurling and football during a senior career that stretched from 1947 to ’64. He captained Roscommon in their 1962 All-Ireland SFC final loss to Kerry, but won an All-Ireland junior medal with the hurlers three years later. The brilliant centre back from St. Brigid’s also won four Connacht SFC medals and later trained Roscommon’s Dublin-based players.

