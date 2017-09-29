Limerick clubs avoid hurling motion vote 29 September 2017





2017 GAA Congress at Croke Park.

Limerick delegates have opted to let the county executive vote on the All-Ireland hurling motions set to be discussed at a special congress on Saturday.

The proposals were discussed at a county board meeting this week, and after a lengthy debate, chairman Oliver Mann put it to the floor that they go to the congress and listen to what it is being said and then make an informed decision on the matter, to which delegates agreed.

Under the proposal, the 2018 All-Ireland SHC would consist of ten teams, five in the Munster SHC and five in the Leinster SHC, with each team playing four games on a round robin basis.

“Is it alright if we go to congress and listen to the debate and then decide what way we will vote,” said Mann. “We have heard the views of you people and we heard the views of our players, and the senior hurling management.”

