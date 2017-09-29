Corbett could miss out on 2018 campaign 29 September 2017





Limerick's Iain Corbett against Kerry.

Limerick captain Iain Corbett is set to miss the entire 2018 NFL campaign and could be ruled out for the championship as well.

A private in the Irish Army, Corbett is based in Limerick's Sarsfields Barracks where he is set to depart for an overseas tour of duty to Lebanon from November.

Corbett will be out of the country until next May and his preparations for the Munster championship will be badly hampered.

Limerick manager Billy Lee admitted to the Limerick Leader that the loss of such an influential player will be huge for them as they prepare for life in Division Four once again.

“He is a leader and over the last two years has really grown into the leadership role. He sets the tempo for everyone, be it in training or games,” said Lee.

“He has a great positive attitude and leads the pack and will be a huge loss to us. He never backs down from a challenge and always steps forward for us and testament to him he has played with Munster a few times in recent times.”

