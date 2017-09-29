Chin: Gilroy / Cunningham ticket would be good for Dublin 29 September 2017





Pat Gilroy as manager of the Dublin senior footballers in 2012.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Pat Gilroy as manager of the Dublin senior footballers in 2012.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Lee Chin believes a joint management of Pat Gilroy and Anthony Cunningham would make the Dublin hurlers a force to be reckoned with once again.

There is strong speculation that the pair are about to fill the void left by Ger Cunningham and in his column for the Irish Daily Star, Chin feels it could be a good appointment for Dublin.

"I can see how this could work," the Wexford star wrote.

"Gilroy is a football man with a football background. But he's a very successful businessman. He's used to organising things and would be good at delegation.

"Then you have Cunningham, a top-class hurling coach. I met him on an All Stars trip and he's a gentleman. He brought Galway on a huge amount when he was there. A lot of Dublin's main players have been missing in the past while. Gilroy / Cunningham might well be in a position to entice the likes of Danny Sutcliffe back."

Chin doesn't, however, expect talented dual stars like Ciaran Kilkenny and Con O'Callaghan to throw in their lot with the hurlers.

"There are some very good hurlers in Jim Gavin's football squad, but I can't see them switching over. They're part of something special and there could be more success to come.

"It's hard to imagine any of them walking away from that," he added.

