Slaughtneil win venue toss 29 September 2017





Slaughtneil's Shane McGuigan with Loughgiel's Maol Connolly during the Ulster Club SHC final Slaughtneil's Shane McGuigan with Loughgiel's Maol Connolly during the Ulster Club SHC final

Slaughtneil will begin the defence of their Ulster club SHC crown on home soil.

The five-in-a-row Derry champions will face their Antrim counterparts Dunloy in Owenbeg on Sunday week after winning the toss for home advantage. The provincial semi-final will throw-in at 2.30pm.

Down's Ballygalget and Lisbellaw of Fermanagh will meet in the other semi-final on the same day.

