Slaughtneil win venue toss

29 September 2017

Slaughtneil's Shane McGuigan with Loughgiel's Maol Connolly during the Ulster Club SHC final

Slaughtneil will begin the defence of their Ulster club SHC crown on home soil.

The five-in-a-row Derry champions will face their Antrim counterparts Dunloy in Owenbeg on Sunday week after winning the toss for home advantage. The provincial semi-final will throw-in at 2.30pm.

Down's Ballygalget and Lisbellaw of Fermanagh will meet in the other semi-final on the same day.




Most Read Stories

'I'd have taken my jersey off and thrown it at Rock'

Watch: infamous Meath-Mayo brawl is 21 years old

41-year-old to make first adult final appearance

Slaughtneil win venue toss

Bonner gets down to business

Westmeath appoint U17 managers


Android app on Google Play