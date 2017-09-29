Bonner gets down to business 29 September 2017





Donegal manager Declan Bonner.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Donegal manager Declan Bonner.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

New Donegal manager Declan Bonner has revealed that he is already in the process of assembling his squad.

Bonner and his assistant Paul McGonigle have been busy in the last couple of weeks taking in local championship games and he admitted to the Donegal Democrat that as soon as the campaign is finished, the squad will be finalised.

“We were out and about at the weekend, myself and Paul, looking at players and we will again over the next couple of weekends,” stated Bonner.

“The club championships will be wrapped up in the next couple of weeks and once they are, we will be in a position to finalise our panel. We have a good few players identified already and even at this stage we have a fair idea of the make up of the panel.”

Under GAA rules, Donegal will not be allowed to return to collective training until December 1st, although strength and conditioning programmes will be individually handed out before then.

Join us on Sunday for our Live Match Tracker with minute-by-minute updates from the All-Ireland junior camogie final replay and the seven county finals down for decision.