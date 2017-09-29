Burren's record under threat 29 September 2017





Kilcoo's Conor Laverty gets away from Jamie McGovern of Burren.

©INPHO/Presseye/Russell Pritchard. Kilcoo's Conor Laverty gets away from Jamie McGovern of Burren.©INPHO/Presseye/Russell Pritchard.

Kilcoo selector Paddy Murray expects Burren to do everything in their power to stop the Magpies from equalling their record six-in-a-row of Down SFC titles on Sunday.

Kilcoo are just 60 minutes away from emulating the achievements of the great Burren team of the 1980s, which won a six-in-a-row between 1983 and '88.

"From the outside looking in, I expect Burren to be in pain. They are a well decorated senior championship winning club in Down and, while we may think about winning five, they have had to think about not winning it for five years," Murray said in the Irish News.

"If there is anything in them they will be hurting becuase they have to go home and listen to men with championship medals in their pockets, and about picking themselves up again. There is only so much players can listen to that - so they have to react.

"We expect to see a wounded animal to come out and hit us with everything they have. They know everything about us and they have covered every single base and in no way are they looking to Ulster, and neither are we."

Join us on Sunday for our Live Match Tracker with minute-by-minute updates from the All-Ireland junior camogie final replay and the seven county finals down for decision.