Watch: infamous Meath-Mayo brawl is 21 years old 29 September 2017





Meath and Mayo players get involved in a brawl during their side's All-Ireland SFC final replay clash at Croke Park in 1996.

©INPHO.

The most famous brawl in the GAA's history happened on this day 21 years ago.

The 1996 All-Ireland SFC final replay between Meath and Mayo was just six minutes old when all hell literally broke loose. Twenty-seven players were involved at the height of a mass brawl of flying boots and fists in front of Hill 16.

When order was eventually restored, Monaghan referee Pat McEnaney sent off just two players - Mayo's Liam McHale and Meath's Colm Coyle. Captain Tommy Dowd and Trevor Giles combined for 2-7 as the Royals went on to win by the minimum, 2-9 to 1-11.

Youtube credit: Psalm3

