New Antrim boss eyes Armagh SFC final spot with Ballymacnab 29 September 2017





New Antrim football manager Lenny Harbinson will remain committed to Ballymacnab until their involvement in the Armagh SFC has ended.

The 2010 All-Ireland club winning manager with St. Gall's is in charge of the Ballymacnab team that will face Armagh Harps for a place in the Armagh SFC final at the Athletic Grounds tonight. Holders Maghery and Crossmaglen will face off in the other semi-final tomorrow night.

"I could not ask for more co-operation or work ethic from the players at Ballymacnab and they have certainly earned the right to be in this semi-final," Harbinson told the Belfast Telegraph.

"We know Harps have been there or thereabouts in the recent past and they will undoubtedly pose a tough test for us. This will be a real test of our mettle."

