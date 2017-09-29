Westmeath appoint U17 managers 29 September 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Referee Alfie Devine.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Inter-county referee Alfie Devine will manage the Westmeath U17 hurlers next year.

The U17 grade replaces minor in 2018 and the Castlepollard clubman's appointment was ratified at Wednesday night's county board meeting in TEG Cusack Park.

Martin McCabe, brother of former Cavan All Star Dermot and a three-time Westmeath SFC winning manager with Garrycastle, was installed as the Lake County's new U17 football manager at the same meeting.