McStay welcomes continuity 29 September 2017





Roscommon manager Kevin McStay.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Roscommon manager Kevin McStay.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Kevin McStay has welcomed the opportunity to continue what he's started with Roscommon.

Having delivered a surprise Connacht SFC title this summer, the former Mayo star has been reappointed senior football manager for two more years, with the option of a third.

"My belief is we need continuity," he said in an interview with the Irish Independent.

"After we won Connacht, it gave us a little bit of confidence that we are pushing in the right direction and we should further it. I don't think it would be good to be managing if it was my final year. Players might look and say, 'This is his last year, what's going to happen, am in or out.'

"The average age of the team is just beyond 23, (this is) to get them up to mid-20s and get them through the strength and conditioning programme that we have set in place and be really competitive nationally.

"We haven't reached the halfway point, that is essentially what it is about. I take the same opinion for other county teams, managers should be there for four or five years, unless they are making a complete hames of it. There should be stability, there should be a sense of seeing out a plan."

