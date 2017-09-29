41-year-old to make first adult final appearance 29 September 2017





A 23 year wait will come to an end for a Clare club footballer this weekend.

Kilrush Shamrocks player Jim Young has never played in an adult club final but at the age of 41, he will get the opportunity to do so in this weekend's Clare intermediate football championship final.

Young will be part of the side that take on Kilmihil in the decider on Sunday as Kilrush bid to regain their senior status having been relegated last year.

The midfielder missed out on the 1994 county final as he was too young, while nine years later, he was in Australia when his club lost to Kilkee after a replay.

And Young is delighted to be still involved with the side as he told the Clare Champion that you always have to believe.

“Even though you'd be tempted to hang up the boots, every time a couple of good young fellas come through, you think something could happen and we could go places,” said Young.

“That's the way it has been for the last handful of years. You find yourself sticking around for that reason alone.”

